UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Killed, 4 Injured In Road Accident In Rajanpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 05:30 PM

One killed, 4 injured in road accident in Rajanpur

A motorcyclist was killed while four others sustained injuries when an oil tanker ran over the two-wheeler before hitting a rickshaw on Indus Highway near Cattle Market in Muhammadpur Diwan on Tuesday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) A motorcyclist was killed while four others sustained injuries when an oil tanker ran over the two-wheeler before hitting a rickshaw on Indus Highway near Cattle Market in Muhammadpur Diwan on Tuesday.

According to police, motorcyclist Muhammad Shafi Vans died on the spot while his pillion rider Ashiq sustained injuries. Moreover, rickshaw driver Imran and two others aboard the three-wheeler including Ghulam Rasool and Sherbaz Baloch were also injured.

The injured were shifted to rural health centre Muhammadpur Diwan.

The police have registered a case after arresting the tanker driver. The oil tanker has also been impounded.

Related Topics

Injured Police Driver Oil Died Market

Recent Stories

OPF recovers 52 Kanals land from encroachers

3 minutes ago

Man kills neighbors for using WiFi

8 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Wants to Discuss Schedule for Regaining ..

3 minutes ago

Sindhi Langauage Authority to organise seminar to ..

3 minutes ago

Campaign against unauthorized number plates in ful ..

3 minutes ago

Media urged to sensitize masses on dormant explosi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.