One killed, 4 injured in road accident in Rajanpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) A motorcyclist was killed while four others sustained injuries when an oil tanker ran over the two-wheeler before hitting a rickshaw on Indus Highway near Cattle Market in Muhammadpur Diwan on Tuesday.

According to police, motorcyclist Muhammad Shafi Vans died on the spot while his pillion rider Ashiq sustained injuries. Moreover, rickshaw driver Imran and two others aboard the three-wheeler including Ghulam Rasool and Sherbaz Baloch were also injured.

The injured were shifted to rural health centre Muhammadpur Diwan.

The police have registered a case after arresting the tanker driver. The oil tanker has also been impounded.