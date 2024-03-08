One Killed, Another Injured In Road Mishap
Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2024 | 05:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) A man was killed while another sustained injuries after over speeding mini van hit a loader rickshaw near Mansalwa hotel Baseera DG Khan road here on Friday.
According to rescue officials, an over speeding mini van hit a loader rickshaw from behind side near Mansalwa hotel in which a 30-year-old Muhammad Imran s/o Elahi Buksh r/o Basti Gamo Wala Basira died on the spot.
While another named Adeel Abbas s/o Allah Buksh sustained injuries.
Rescue team shifted the injured person to Indus hospital after providing first-aid while the body was shifted to rural health centre Basira.
APP/sak
