One killed, four sustain injuries in Dasht firing incident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :A man was killed while four others sustain injuries in a tribal feud in Dasht area of Balochistan.

Levis force officials said that tribal feud turned violent when two groups of Bangulzai tribe opened fire at each other in Sakozai area of Dasht.

As a result of firing, one person died on spot while four others suffered bullet shots and were later shifted to district headquarter hospital for treatment.

Local administration reached the site and initiated a probe into the incident.