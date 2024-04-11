One killed in gas explosion at CNG station

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) A person was killed in a gas explosion at a private CNG station on Kamra Hattian Road in Attock on Thursday.

After receiving an emergency call rescue ambulances and fire engines were dispatched to the spot by the Attock control room.

According to the station staff as the worker turned on the compressor machine, it exploded due to gas leakage, which damaged the pressure pump.

Rescue firefighters quickly responded to the emergency call and brought the fire under control.

According to the rescue staff, a station worker named Asad suffered 80% burns, after giving first aid he was referred to Asfandyar Bukhari Hospital Attock and later to the burn unit of PIMS Islamabad, where he succumbed to his injuries.