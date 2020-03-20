UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Two Hurt In Road Mishap In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 05:38 PM

A youngster was killed while two another sustained injuries due to collision between truck and two motorcycles near Laal Sohanra Indus highway in Rajanpur

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :A youngster was killed while two another sustained injuries due to collision between truck and two motorcycles near Laal Sohanra Indus highway in Rajanpur.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Chaudhary Muhammad Aslam said that two motorcycles collided with a truck due to over-speeding near Laal Sohanra Indus Highway in Rajanpur.

As a result, 18 years old Shahid s/o Yasin died on the spot while two others namely Abdul Khaliq and Irshad Ahmed sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to District Headquarters hospital Rajanpur.

Police took the motorcycles and truck into its custody and arrested the truck driver.

