One labour died, two injured as sand mine collapse

GHAZI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :One labour died and two others critically injured Wednesday when the debris of a sand mine collapsed on the tractor trolley in the village of Ghada while loading the sand.

According to the police sources despite the ban on mining by KPK government labours were loading the trolley illegally when the mine collapsed on the trolley where three labours buried under the debris of the mine.

Locals immediately reached the spot and started the rescue operations where they found the dead body of the labour Mujahid Ali could not survive and suffocated to death while two others were recovered in critical condition.

The injured labours were identified as Muhammad Ali and Amanat, the villagers shifted the dead body and injured to the Ghazi Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where later the dead body was handed over to the family after completion of medico-legal formalities.

During the few years, many poor labours have lost their lives in the sand mines of the same area where the provincial government has also banned illegal mining but the mine owners have continued playing with the lives of the poor.