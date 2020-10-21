UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Labour Died, Two Injured As Sand Mine Collapse

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 10:00 AM

One labour died, two injured as sand mine collapse

GHAZI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :One labour died and two others critically injured Wednesday when the debris of a sand mine collapsed on the tractor trolley in the village of Ghada while loading the sand.

According to the police sources despite the ban on mining by KPK government labours were loading the trolley illegally when the mine collapsed on the trolley where three labours buried under the debris of the mine.

Locals immediately reached the spot and started the rescue operations where they found the dead body of the labour Mujahid Ali could not survive and suffocated to death while two others were recovered in critical condition.

The injured labours were identified as Muhammad Ali and Amanat, the villagers shifted the dead body and injured to the Ghazi Tehsil Headquarters Hospital where later the dead body was handed over to the family after completion of medico-legal formalities.

During the few years, many poor labours have lost their lives in the sand mines of the same area where the provincial government has also banned illegal mining but the mine owners have continued playing with the lives of the poor.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Poor Died Same Ghazi Muhammad Ali Family Government Labour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

1,024 publishers, 60 cultural figures at 39th Shar ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed highlights strong, dynamic UAE- ..

9 hours ago

Pope, Grand Imam adopted renewable concept of huma ..

10 hours ago

UAE delegation to Israel signs agreements to stren ..

10 hours ago

UAE outlines most daunting challenges facing minin ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.