One More Dengue Patient Reported In 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2022 | 04:20 PM

One more dengue patient reported in 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :One new dengue case had surfaced in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 15.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control(DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Thursday said that around 19 dengue suspects had been brought to the Holy Family Hospital during the last 24 hours, out of which one was tested positive for dengue virus and two probable.

He further added that as many as 55 dengue fever suspects were brought to the district's health facilities during the last 24 hours, including 19 at Benazir Bhutto Hospital, six Wah General Hospital, five each at THQ, hospitals Kotli Sattian and Gujjar Khan, four THQ, hospital Murree and three at THQ, hospitals, Kahutta and Taxila.

Dr Sajjad informed that this year, seven cases had been reported from Potohar town urban area, three from Rawalpindi Cantonment, two from Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi, and one of each case had been listed from Chaklala Cantonment, Kahutta and Potohar town rural areas.

The health officer said that surveillance was underway to detect the presence of dengue larvae while punishing actions were also taken against dengue SOPs violators.

Dr Sajjad said that the district health authority had sealed 178 premises, registered 353 FIRs Challaned 548, issued notices to 2,887, and a fine of Rs 751,000 was imposed on violations of SOPs in various areas of the district from January 1, 2022, to date.

Meanwhile, he added that 1,334 anti-dengue teams during indoor vector surveillance from January 1 to date checked 4,039,359 houses and found dengue larvae at 11,719 homes. Likewise, he informed that 597 teams during outdoor administration inspected 1,641,184 spots and detected larvae at 1,373 places.

Dr Sajjad that prevailing weather was suitable for breeding dengue larvae as the present spell of rains had increased mosquito upbringing.

He asked the concerned to remove stagnant water in outdoor and household settings to stop mosquitoes from breeding after rain and submerged water.

Dr Sajjad advised the residents to use a mosquito net or repellants like mats and coils to prevent from this fatal virus.

