One More Infected With Fatal Coronavirus In RWP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2023 | 03:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :One more person was diagnosed with fatal Coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,768. As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Saturday, the infected cases included 44,122 from Rawalpindi and 3,646 from other districts.

The report added that the new case had arrived from the Mandi Bahudin area while one confirmed the patient was quarantined at home.

The report further updated that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority added that during the last 24 hours,303 samples were collected, out of which 302 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.33 per cent.

