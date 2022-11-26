UrduPoint.com

One Wheeling Claims Two Lives

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2022 | 05:30 PM

One wheeling claims two lives

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :One wheeling and over-speeding on Saturday claimed two lives in Haripur and three others were critically injured.

According to police sources, two motorcycles collided with each other at GT road Shah Maqsood, resulting in two teenagers died on the spot while three others sustained critical injuries.

Both motorcyclists were one wheeling at a high speed and when they reached Shah Maqsood collided with each other. The two ill-fated motorcyclists who lost their lives on the spot were identified as Samee Ullah son of Changi Bandi and Fahad resident of Nikka Pa Haripur.

The injured motorcyclists were identified as Abdullah resident of Changi Bandi, Zeeshan resident of Sikandar Pur and Maqsood resident of Baldher.

Rescue 1122 shifted the dead bodies of ill-fated motorcyclists and injured to District Headquarters Hospital Haripur where after completion of medico-legal formalities dead bodies were handed over to the family.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Police Road Died Wheeling Haripur Rescue 1122 Family

Recent Stories

Punjab secy health discusses purchasing of stents ..

Punjab secy health discusses purchasing of stents at reasonable price

17 minutes ago
 Vikram Gokhale passes away

Vikram Gokhale passes away

49 minutes ago
 ECO Trade, Development Bank to provide Є150mln so ..

ECO Trade, Development Bank to provide Є150mln soft loan to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Wasim Akram shares his rehabilitation experience

Wasim Akram shares his rehabilitation experience

3 hours ago
 Lt Gen Faiz Hameed decides premature retirement: R ..

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed decides premature retirement: Reports

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan, PTI convoys to reach Rawalpindi for po ..

Imran Khan, PTI convoys to reach Rawalpindi for power show today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.