One wheeling claims two lives

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :One wheeling and over-speeding on Saturday claimed two lives in Haripur and three others were critically injured.

According to police sources, two motorcycles collided with each other at GT road Shah Maqsood, resulting in two teenagers died on the spot while three others sustained critical injuries.

Both motorcyclists were one wheeling at a high speed and when they reached Shah Maqsood collided with each other. The two ill-fated motorcyclists who lost their lives on the spot were identified as Samee Ullah son of Changi Bandi and Fahad resident of Nikka Pa Haripur.

The injured motorcyclists were identified as Abdullah resident of Changi Bandi, Zeeshan resident of Sikandar Pur and Maqsood resident of Baldher.

Rescue 1122 shifted the dead bodies of ill-fated motorcyclists and injured to District Headquarters Hospital Haripur where after completion of medico-legal formalities dead bodies were handed over to the family.