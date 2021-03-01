UrduPoint.com
Online Admission Schedule Of PU Associate Degree Commerce Issued

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Online admission schedule of PU associate degree commerce issued

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :Punjab University's Department of Examinations has issued the schedule for submission of admission forms and fee for Associate Degree Commerce Part-1 & Part-II Annual Examination 2021.

The candidates having last chance of supplementary examination 2020 are eligible to appear in annual examination 2021, in lieu of supplementary examination 2020 (not conducted due to Covid-19).

According to a PU spokesman, the last date for receiving Online Admission Forms and Fee for the Associate Degree Commerce Part-1 & Part-II Annual Examination 2021 for regular, late college and private candidates is March 31, 2021 with single fee while the forms can be submitted with double fee from 1-4-2021 to 9-4-2021. Details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

More Stories From Pakistan

