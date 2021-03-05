UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Online Courses Be Initiated For Media Professionals: Radio Pakistan DG

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 10:10 AM

Online courses be initiated for media professionals: Radio Pakistan DG

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Director General Radio Pakistan Ambreen Jan has directed Pakistan Broadcasting academy (PBA) to initiate online courses for the capacity building of media related professionals.

She was speaking to the concluding ceremony of 3-day training titled "Children Education Programme" at Pakistan Broadcasting Academy, here, said a press release issued here Friday.

Ambreen Jan said learning process should not stop and PBA should also arrange courses for people of far-flung areas.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Director Programme Khalida Nuzhat said Radio school is an important initiative taken in the light of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision to impart education to the children of far-flung and backward areas and address the issue of providing education to children during the pandemic.

Director Finance Raza Naqvi said that all resources would be provided so that these training courses will be continue in futureLater, DG Radio Pakistan also distributed the certificates among the participants of the training.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Education Media All

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 5, 2021 in Pakistan

11 seconds ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

50 minutes ago

Retired Emirati banker rules the roost at Fazza Ch ..

10 hours ago

Global Village breaks 16th Guinness World Records ..

10 hours ago

Pope’s visit to Iraq promotes values of human fr ..

11 hours ago

Israel starts vaccinating Palestinians with work p ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.