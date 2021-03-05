Online courses be initiated for media professionals: Radio Pakistan DG

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Director General Radio Pakistan Ambreen Jan has directed Pakistan Broadcasting academy (PBA) to initiate online courses for the capacity building of media related professionals.

She was speaking to the concluding ceremony of 3-day training titled "Children Education Programme" at Pakistan Broadcasting Academy, here, said a press release issued here Friday.

Ambreen Jan said learning process should not stop and PBA should also arrange courses for people of far-flung areas.

Earlier, speaking on the occasion, Director Programme Khalida Nuzhat said Radio school is an important initiative taken in the light of Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision to impart education to the children of far-flung and backward areas and address the issue of providing education to children during the pandemic.

Director Finance Raza Naqvi said that all resources would be provided so that these training courses will be continue in futureLater, DG Radio Pakistan also distributed the certificates among the participants of the training.