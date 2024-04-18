Online, On-campus Classes For E-Rozgaar Training Programme Begin
Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) The upcoming online and on-campus batch classes for the e-Rozgaar Training Programme,
an initiative of the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) and Department of Youth
Affairs and sports, have commenced.
Candidates who applied for on-campus training joined classes at their designated centers.
Meanwhile, candidates for online training were given details about Facebook groups and
Zoom registration via email.
The e-Rozgaar training programme facilitates the unemployed youth bearing Punjab domicile
by providing training in 7 different fields including Technical, Content Marketing & Advertising,
Creative Designing and e-Commerce.
In order to secure admission in the said programme,
the age limit was 35 years and the required educational qualification was Master's.
It is pertinent to mention here that as many as 45 e-Rozgaar Centers are operational across
36 districts of Punjab. More than 60,000 students, of which 57 percent are women, have
earned more than PKR 8 billion through the internet after the completion of their training.
