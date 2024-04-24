Onslaught of encroachments violating pedestrians rights

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The fundamental rights of pedestrians walking on the city's roads and footpaths are being violated by the onslaught of encroachments.

Recreational parks are being destroyed, and during daytime, not only tractor trolleys and worthless heavy transport increase accidents, but they are also the major cause of environmental pollution.

Social and business leaders expressed these concerns during a discussion organized by the Pakistan Business Forum, titled "Presentation of serious issues and its solutions."

Provincial President of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Azzan Humayoun, General Secretary Malik Ashfaq Sandela, renowned lawyers Malik Qasoor Awan, Malik Owais Nandla, and Imran Chaudhry emphasized the need to strictly enforce the policy of banning heavy and worthless transport during daytime in city limits to prevent traffic accidents and improve the condition of parks across Multan for citizens' better health.

District President of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Ghazanfar Malik, General Secretary Kalb Abid Khan, Senior Vice President Sajjad Ahmed Bhatti, and Vice President Khwaja Dilshad Ahmed also stressed the need to eliminate illegal encroachments and seizures from pedestrian footpaths and roads.

Central business leader Zafar Aqbal Khan and President of Pakistan Business Forum Multan also urged relevant authorities to take practical steps to abolish illegal parking fees and overcharging at parking stands of hospitals and government and non-government offices to relieve citizens of serious issues.

