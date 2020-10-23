Opposition 'blatant lies' exposed in Sindh: Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill Friday criticized that the opposition parties including PML-N and PPP were only trying to 'blackmail' state institutions and government to get relief on Nawaz Sharif's ongoing accountability cases but their blatant lies were exposed in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill Friday criticized that the opposition parties including PML-N and PPP were only trying to 'blackmail' state institutions and government to get relief on Nawaz Sharif's ongoing accountability cases but their blatant lies were exposed in Sindh.

In an interview with a private news channel, SAPM said that the opposition's main agenda is to put pressure on the state institutions but government fully stood with institutions and would not be tolerated any such efforts by opposition to damage the respect of institutions.

"Any attempt to blackmail the government and state institutions won't be tolerated anymore and people creating hurdles to the process of accountability would face disappointment," he added.

He said history is full of the stories where PML-N led Punjab government has used police to violate laws and the footage regarding Safdar Awan's arrest clearly shows that neither any door was forcefully opened nor it involved any manhandling.

He also said a video was circulated through some opposition's favorite 'media channels' which portrayed a wrong image but the CCTV footage from inside the hotel has clearly shown that police carried out the entire operation we have no any link with this incident.

He said the temporary grand alliance has been speaking against the armed forces and the judiciary and was aiming to spread chaos in the country. At the same time, however, he said that the opposition alliance had "no future".

Shahbaz Gill said with the fear of PML-N's leader Maryum Nawaz Sindh government had launched a baseless campaign against the Federal government and Sindh government had always tried to hide its incompetence by blaming the federal government for all the problems.

Gill further said corrupt opposition had been failed to do anything for the masses in the last 30 years and now gathered to share only their grief and to protect their corrupt leaders.