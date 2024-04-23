Open Menu

Opposition Chose Resistance Over Reconciliation: Rana Tanveer

Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Opposition chose resistance over reconciliation: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain said on Tuesday that the opposition was invited for reconciliation, but their mission is to provoke anarchy in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that election 2024 was conducted in a fair manner across the country.

He argued that if Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI)’s aim was to investigate election rigging, they should approach legal institutions rather than fomenting chaos and instability in the country.

He highlighted that despite the worst rigging in the 2018 elections, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) chose the path of democracy over protest, and actively played its role in the betterment of the country.

