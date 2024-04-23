Opposition Chose Resistance Over Reconciliation: Rana Tanveer
Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2024 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain said on Tuesday that the opposition was invited for reconciliation, but their mission is to provoke anarchy in the country.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that election 2024 was conducted in a fair manner across the country.
He argued that if Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI)’s aim was to investigate election rigging, they should approach legal institutions rather than fomenting chaos and instability in the country.
He highlighted that despite the worst rigging in the 2018 elections, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) chose the path of democracy over protest, and actively played its role in the betterment of the country.
Recent Stories
Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs
Iranian president arrives in Karachi
Law Minister expresses Govt's resolve to address issue of missing persons
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
25 Clay Oven sealed over price violation1 minute ago
-
Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recover liquor, mainpuri2 minutes ago
-
Rehmani slams Modi for irresponsible comments targeting Muslims2 minutes ago
-
Court awards nine years’ imprisonment in drug case2 minutes ago
-
CPEC-II - an opportunity for private sectors to form joint ventures: PM2 minutes ago
-
Security Forces kill three terrorists2 minutes ago
-
WASA to suspend water supply for 24 hours to repair pipeline12 minutes ago
-
IHC holds full court meeting12 minutes ago
-
Couple attacked over marriage dispute in Bahawalnagar district22 minutes ago
-
Annual Sports Gala kicks off at UoS22 minutes ago
-
AJK President condoles demise of Advisor's mother22 minutes ago
-
Library dept organizes book fairs, seminars to mark World Book Day22 minutes ago