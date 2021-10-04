UrduPoint.com

Opposition Leaders Come Down Hard Upon PM Imran Khan Over Pandora Leaks

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 02:47 PM

Ahsan Iqbal,Sherry Rehman and JI Emir Siraj ul Haq have strongly criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan and demanded action against the corrupt.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 4th, 2021) Opposition leaders strongly criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan and demanded his resignation after Pandora papers revealed offshore properties of some key member of his cabinet.Pandora Papers hit the global headlines after it revealed data on offshore companies from different countries including Pakistan. Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi, PTI Punjab MininisterAleem Khan are among700 others whose properties have been revealed by the secret documents.

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said that Pandora leaks "opened a new Pandora's box" against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the leder who used to present himself as sadiq (honest) and ameen (trustworthy), has two more offshore companies.

Ahsann also said that even before the Pandora Papers were released, government spokespersons had started defending PM Imran Khan.

The PM, he said, was misleading the public by blaming the COVID-19 pandemic for inflation in Pakistan. "Inflation persists due to the government's poor economic policies," he further said.

Talking about Toshakhana, Ahsan Iqbal said,

"This corrupt, incompetent, unworthy government has no right to remain in power," he said, adding that there is "something not just fishy, but super fishy going on,".

He went on to say that Imran Khan wore a "cloak of honesty" and "fooled" the people, pointing out that the premier eroded Pakistan's respect and pride.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman isn't surprised that the premier's close aides were named in the Pandora Papers.

Taking to Twitter, she had said that all know that slogans of "corruption, free Pakistan and accountability" are all hollow and a way to target the opposition.

She said, "Will the Prime Minister go to the Supreme Court against his people? Or will a report be called for like in other scandals?"

He said the name of Junaid Safdar was being maligned to divert attention from the Names of people who are part of the PTI government.

Ali Dar, he said, is not a resident of Pakistan, so his name must not be repeatedly mentioned.

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq, meanwhile, demanded the immediate resignations of government ministers and advisers named in the Pandora Papers.

The names of 700 Pakistanis, including government ministers and advisers, have appeared in the Pandora Papers.

In his statement, the JI chief said that ministers and advisers should resign if their names are mentioned in the Pandora Papers, otherwise they should be sacked.

For transparency in the investigation and to avoid government influence, it was necessary to remove the government employees whose names were involved, he added.

