Opposition Maintains Double Standards: Ali Nawaz

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 12:07 PM

Opposition maintains double standards: Ali Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Wednesday said opposition party PML-N has double standards and dual faces as many leaders of the party had given ruthless statements on former president Pervaz Musharraf's illness in the past.

Talking to a private news channel he said he did not justify any wrong statement even of his own party members but PMLN was habitual to make big issue out of non issue as Nawaz Sharif was already a heart patient and was on medicines.

Opposition leader are excellent orators against the incumbent government but have forgotten their own acts of throwing false allegations on former prime minister late Benazir Bhutto and the wife of recent premier, he remarked.

