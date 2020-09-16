Over 1000 police officers, personnel to provide security to polio workers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Abbottabad District Police Officer (DPO) Yasir Khan Afridi Wednesday said that more than 1000 police officers and personnel would perform the duty for providing security to the polio teams during five-day anti-polio drive across the district scheduled to be started on September 21.

While chairing a meeting held with district police officers regarding the anti-polio campaign, the DPO said that the strict security measures would be taken to protect the lives and properties of the citizens including polio workers and to make the campaign successful.

The strict security arrangements had been made in connection with anti-polio drive in Abbottabad. The meeting was attended by Additional SP Owais Shafiq, SP Investigation Muhammad Ishtiaq, Jumla Circles, DSPs, SHOs of all police stations of the district. A special security plan has been issued for foolproof security arrangements in the city.

In connection with the anti-polio drive, the police officers concerned have been asked to use all resources to ensure the security of the polio teams.