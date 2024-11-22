Over 300 Farmers Trained On Techniques To Enhance Wheat Production
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) District Director of the Agriculture Extension Department has stressed the importance of using fertilizers in a balanced manner to increase wheat production.
He was addressing the Blitz program on wheat cultivation organized by FFC (Fauji Fertilizer Company) here.
During the program, farmers were trained on effective techniques to enhance wheat production and were educated about the correct use of fertilizers.
Over 300 farmers from Lunda Sharif, Naivela, Budhani, Dehoter, Sol Rakh, and Matrahabad benefited from the Blitz program.
Speaking on the occasion, the agriculture department's director said wheat was one of the country's most important crops and held a key position in the country's economy.
However, the per-acre yield of wheat in the country was lower compared to other countries and there was significant potential for improvement.
He further emphasized that farmers should follow the recommendations of agricultural experts and use fertilizers in a balanced manner to increase wheat production.
This, he added, would not only help farmers prosper but also strengthen the national economy.
Agriculture expert Dr Malik Atiq, who also participated in the program, stressed the need for adopting modern production technologies.
He said that if farmers use modern techniques, they could double wheat production.
He advised farmers to plant healthy wheat varieties and stay in contact with the Agriculture Department staff.
Saman Khan from FFC stated that the company manufactures over four million tons of high-quality fertilizers annually and distributes them to farmers across the country.
Technical Officer Malik Rizwan Farooq elaborated on the balanced use of fertilizers and mentioned that there was a deficiency of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium in the soil.
To address this deficiency, he recommended that farmers use both chemical and organic fertilizers.
He also discussed the role of major and minor nutrients in plant growth.
