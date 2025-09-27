Open Menu

Over 8 Lakh Children To Be Vaccinated During Polio Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Over 8 lakh children to be vaccinated during polio campaign

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq has announced that during the fourth round of the national anti-polio campaign, 824,301 children under five years of age will be administered polio drops.

He said that special measures will be taken in flood-affected areas to ensure 100 percent vaccination coverage there. The four-day campaign will run from October 13 to October 16 across the district. To achieve full success, 120 union councils will have monitoring officers in place, with 667 area in-charges, 3,276 mobile teams, 195 fixed teams, and 136 teams at transit points.

Chairing a review meeting in his office, Dr. Farhan Farooq instructed the District Health Authority to ensure that all “zero-dose” children are vaccinated.

He stressed that vaccinating children against polio is a national duty and a way to save them from lifelong disability. He urged parents to play their part in protecting their children. The Deputy Commissioner also directed health officials to improve coordination, provide detailed guidance on finger marking, door marking, and ensure access to remote areas so that no child is left out. CEO Health Bahawalpur Dr. Aamir Bashir briefed the meeting on preparations. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Capt (retd) Tayyab Sami Khan, assistant commissioners of Bahawalpur City and Bahawalpur Sadar, DHO Dr. Khalid Channar, WHO representatives, and other officials attended.

Recent Stories

Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional st ..

Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during tere Naam

1 hour ago
 Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM S ..

Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz

1 hour ago
 Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000 ..

Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000mah Battery and Pro Smooth Per ..

3 hours ago
 Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is t ..

Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time i ..

3 hours ago
 AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Tr ..

AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo

4 hours ago
 Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, question ..

Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, questions double standards

4 hours ago
Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India capta ..

Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cu ..

4 hours ago
 Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal

Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials in New York

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Trinida ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago in New York

5 hours ago
 Strong interest in UAE Pavilion at China’s Globa ..

Strong interest in UAE Pavilion at China’s Global Digital Trade Expo

5 hours ago
 China launches new meteorological satellite

China launches new meteorological satellite

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan