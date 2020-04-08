UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over One Lac People Of Bahawalpur To Get Stipend Under Ahsaas Kafalat Program

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 05:40 PM

Over one lac people of Bahawalpur to get stipend under Ahsaas Kafalat Program

The first phase of Ahsaas Kafalat Program will start from Bahawalpur on Thursday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The first phase of Ahsaas Kafalat Program will start from Bahawalpur on Thursday.

This was told by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Wednesday.

He told that 102,000 people would be given a stipend of Rs 12000 each under the program. As many as 45 camps, each having 3 to 7 counters, had been set up for the purpose.

The staff of the Revenue Department, Social Welfare Department, NADRA and Benazir Income Support Program will perform duties at the camps.

The meeting was told that safe distancing between the visiting persons would be ensured. The special arrangements will be done for the cleanliness of the camps and provision of clean drinking water there.

The soaps and hand sanitizers would be placed at the camps. Assistant Commissioners will supervise the process in their respective tehsils while the police would provide security cover to the camps.

Related Topics

Police Water Bahawalpur From

Recent Stories

Russia May Start Overcoming Coronavirus by June - ..

9 minutes ago

'All resources being utilised to lessen people's p ..

5 minutes ago

Italy commune bans mixed-sex shopping to stem viru ..

5 minutes ago

Bali's miracle: turning wine into hand sanitiser

5 minutes ago

Housing Ministry issues final possession letters t ..

5 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Waste Management Compnay (RWMC) urges r ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.