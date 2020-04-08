Over one lac people of Bahawalpur to get stipend under Ahsaas Kafalat Program

The first phase of Ahsaas Kafalat Program will start from Bahawalpur on Thursday

This was told by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed while presiding over a meeting here at his office on Wednesday.

He told that 102,000 people would be given a stipend of Rs 12000 each under the program. As many as 45 camps, each having 3 to 7 counters, had been set up for the purpose.

The staff of the Revenue Department, Social Welfare Department, NADRA and Benazir Income Support Program will perform duties at the camps.

The meeting was told that safe distancing between the visiting persons would be ensured. The special arrangements will be done for the cleanliness of the camps and provision of clean drinking water there.

The soaps and hand sanitizers would be placed at the camps. Assistant Commissioners will supervise the process in their respective tehsils while the police would provide security cover to the camps.