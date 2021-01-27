UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over Rs 5.53 Bn Released For 173 ADP Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 02:28 PM

Over Rs 5.53 bn released for 173 ADP projects

A sum of over Rs 5.53 billion has been released for 173 uplift projects across the district under Annual Development Programme (ADP)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :A sum of over Rs 5.53 billion has been released for 173 uplift projects across the district under Annual Development Programme (ADP).

The district administration has sought tenders for new uplift projects in the district, disclosed Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak while presiding over a review meeting on uplift projects here on Wednesday.

He directed to complete all the development projects by June 30.

He also directed concerned officials to conduct review meetings about uplift projects on fortnightly basis.

Mepco and Sui gas departments were directed to expedite work on their projects, as Mepco completed only124 out of 232 uplift projects so far.

While giving briefing, the officials informed that Rs 840 million out of Rs 900 million funds released under Sustainable economic empowerment programme (SEEP) had been utilized to date. The work on special development package and local government department program was also underway, the meeting was informed.

Related Topics

June Gas All Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Cebu Pacific offers COVID-19 insurance add-on for ..

10 minutes ago

ICC delays World Test Championship final for IPL

14 minutes ago

Repairs Center Refutes Claims About Fire on Russia ..

3 minutes ago

Police arrest eight gamblers jail

3 minutes ago

Spain's Granada Hit by Three Magnitude-4 Quakes Wi ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 9 more lives in KP

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.