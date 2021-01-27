Over Rs 5.53 bn released for 173 ADP projects

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :A sum of over Rs 5.53 billion has been released for 173 uplift projects across the district under Annual Development Programme (ADP).

The district administration has sought tenders for new uplift projects in the district, disclosed Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak while presiding over a review meeting on uplift projects here on Wednesday.

He directed to complete all the development projects by June 30.

He also directed concerned officials to conduct review meetings about uplift projects on fortnightly basis.

Mepco and Sui gas departments were directed to expedite work on their projects, as Mepco completed only124 out of 232 uplift projects so far.

While giving briefing, the officials informed that Rs 840 million out of Rs 900 million funds released under Sustainable economic empowerment programme (SEEP) had been utilized to date. The work on special development package and local government department program was also underway, the meeting was informed.