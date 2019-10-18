UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over Rs44 Billion Released For Kashmir Affairs, GB Division Projects

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 03:19 PM

Over Rs44 billion released for Kashmir Affairs, GB division projects

The Planning Commission on has authorized to releases of Rs44.849 billion for various development projects of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2018-19)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The Planning Commission on has authorized to releases of Rs44.849 billion for various development projects of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2018-19).

Out of the total authorized amount, Rs200 million has been released for the construction of 16 MW Hydro Power Project Nalter-III, Rs 350 million for Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medical College Mirpur, Rs179 million for Noseri Leswa Bypass road, Rs 407 million for construction of Rathousa Haryam Bridge across reservoir channel on Mirpur road, Rs500 million for 48MW Jagran Hydro Power project AJK, Rs 410 million for 20MW hydro Power project Hanzel Gilgit, Rs400 million for 34.

5MW Harpo Hydro Power project, Rs250 for establishment of 50-bed cardiac hospital Phase-1 at Gilgit, Rs 300 million for up-gradation of Road from RCC bridge Konodas to Naltar Air force site and Rs400 million for establishment of 250-bed hospital at Skardu, said an official of the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Road Gilgit Baltistan Skardu Mirpur SITE Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Billion Million

Recent Stories

PM’s focal person on polio Baber Ata bin Ata res ..

6 minutes ago

Fierce battles in Mexico as arrest of El Chapo's s ..

1 minute ago

15 suspects nabbed in Hangu

1 minute ago

Strict, foolproof security arrangements finalized ..

1 minute ago

Larkana defeat eye-opener for PPP, Fazl showing st ..

1 minute ago

Another 19 Protesters Detained in Catalonia Overni ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.