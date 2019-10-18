Over Rs44 billion released for Kashmir Affairs, GB division projects

The Planning Commission on has authorized to releases of Rs44.849 billion for various development projects of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2018-19)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The Planning Commission on has authorized to releases of Rs44.849 billion for various development projects of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2018-19).

Out of the total authorized amount, Rs200 million has been released for the construction of 16 MW Hydro Power Project Nalter-III, Rs 350 million for Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Medical College Mirpur, Rs179 million for Noseri Leswa Bypass road, Rs 407 million for construction of Rathousa Haryam Bridge across reservoir channel on Mirpur road, Rs500 million for 48MW Jagran Hydro Power project AJK, Rs 410 million for 20MW hydro Power project Hanzel Gilgit, Rs400 million for 34.

5MW Harpo Hydro Power project, Rs250 for establishment of 50-bed cardiac hospital Phase-1 at Gilgit, Rs 300 million for up-gradation of Road from RCC bridge Konodas to Naltar Air force site and Rs400 million for establishment of 250-bed hospital at Skardu, said an official of the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan.