Owners of filling stations fined for overcharging, tempering scale

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration has launched a crackdown against hoarders and profiteers, imposing fine on several filling stations for overcharging and manipulation of scales here on Saturday.

During a surprise visit to various petrol pumps on circular road, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi checked the scale and the prices of petroleum products.

During the inspection, which was conducted on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan after receiving public complaints, owners of several filling stations found involved in overcharging or tempering of scale were fined.

The AC said that action against profiteers and hoarders in the district would continue indiscriminately.

He directed the filling station's owners to sell petroleum products according to the officially notified rates and added that strict action would be taken against violators.

He also paid a visit to various shops and checked cleanliness and prices of several commodities. During checking, he imposed a fine on a bakery for overcharging people.