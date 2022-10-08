UrduPoint.com

Owners Of Filling Stations Fined For Overcharging, Tempering Scale

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Owners of filling stations fined for overcharging, tempering scale

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration has launched a crackdown against hoarders and profiteers, imposing fine on several filling stations for overcharging and manipulation of scales here on Saturday.

During a surprise visit to various petrol pumps on circular road, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi checked the scale and the prices of petroleum products.

During the inspection, which was conducted on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan after receiving public complaints, owners of several filling stations found involved in overcharging or tempering of scale were fined.

The AC said that action against profiteers and hoarders in the district would continue indiscriminately.

He directed the filling station's owners to sell petroleum products according to the officially notified rates and added that strict action would be taken against violators.

He also paid a visit to various shops and checked cleanliness and prices of several commodities. During checking, he imposed a fine on a bakery for overcharging people.

Related Topics

Petrol Fine Visit Road

Recent Stories

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appoint ..

Unity Foods Limited is excited to announce appointment of Lt Gen (Retd) Omar Mah ..

54 minutes ago
 FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leav ..

FIFA world cup 2022: Pakistan Army contingent leaves for Qatar

1 hour ago
 It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience ..

It’s Time to Enhance the photographic experience with world’s first 60MP OIS ..

2 hours ago
 PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with nu ..

PCFC takes part in “Gitex Global 2022” with numerous creative projects

2 hours ago
 Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-fi ..

Infinix globally launches ZERO 20 With Industry-first 60MP OIS based Front Camer ..

2 hours ago
 Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centau ..

Islamabad's atmosphere grieves over fire in Centaurs

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.