PAC organized "Quaid-ka-Pakistan" Conference

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Arts Council, in collaboration with the International Recitation Research academy (Iqra), on Monday organized a Husne Qirrat and Naat Conference entitled Quaid Ka Pakistan.

The program was presided over by a prominent reciter of the Islamic world, Professor Qari Muhammad Mushtaq Anwar, while Pir Mujtabi Farooq Gul Badshah was the chief guest.

Allama Sheikh Muhammad bin Qasim, while highlighting the Quaid-e-Azam and the message of Pakistan, said that the Primary purpose of the establishment of Pakistan was to promote the elevation and power of islam.

Unfortunately, he added, "We deviated from the right path and followed another".

Professor Qari Muhammad Mushtaq, while speaking on the occasion, said Allama Muhammad Iqbal vision of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent was manifested by the charismatic leader, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that young generations were fortunate to attend such gatherings, as these conferences were a refresher course for their spirituality.

Qari Abdul Basit Siddiqui, Qari Waseem Abbas, Qari Abu Bakr Safir Lodhi, Qari Mirza Zain Baig and Qari Kashif Rabbani recited the Holy Quran.

Well-known Naat Khawans, Syed Zeeshan Bukhari, Professor Syed Asad Ali, and Muhammad Armaghan Sarwar recited Naat at the occasion.

Professor Gul Mast Khan and Hafiz Mohsin Ali Bhatti were the host of the conference.