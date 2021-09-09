UrduPoint.com

PAC Postpones Its Meeting In Protest On Absence Of DG Pakistan Post

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 02:44 PM

PAC postpones its meeting in protest on absence of DG Pakistan Post

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday postponed its meeting in protest on the absence of Director General Pakistan Post in the meeting

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday postponed its meeting in protest on the absence of Director General Pakistan Post in the meeting.

The committee was met here at Parliament House in chair of MNA Rana Tanveer Hussain.

In the start of the meeting, Chairman PAC and its members have expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of father of Secretary Communications and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

Expressing displeasure on the absence of DG Pakistan Post, Chairman PAC asked officials of ministry to justify his absence in today meeting.

The officials informed the committee that he was in Karachi for another official meeting.

Taking notice, the committee said DG Pakistan Post should explain his absence in next meeting.

The committee also proposed that an exclusive online video conference system should be arranged for PAC meetings.

Members of the committee including MNA Riaz Fatyana, MNA Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA Sheikh Rohale Asghar, MNA Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood, MNA Khawaja Muhammad Asif, MNA Hina Rabbani Khar, MNA Syed Tariq Hussain, MNA Munaza Hassan and Muhammad Ibrahim Khan attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Karachi Protest Hina Rabbani Khar Parliament Muhammad Ibrahim Khan Pakistan Post Sad

Recent Stories

Under 'Engage Africa' policy, Pakistan keen to str ..

Under 'Engage Africa' policy, Pakistan keen to strengthen ties with Egypt

3 minutes ago
 Russia's FMBA to Continue Phase 2 Trials of Its CO ..

Russia's FMBA to Continue Phase 2 Trials of Its COVID Vaccine Until Year-End

3 minutes ago
 Court dismisses defamation case against PM Imran K ..

Court dismisses defamation case against PM Imran Khan

16 minutes ago
 Putin to Soon Decide on Participation in G20 Summi ..

Putin to Soon Decide on Participation in G20 Summit in Italy - Kremlin

16 minutes ago
 CIA director calls on COAS, ISI Chief discusses ev ..

CIA director calls on COAS, ISI Chief discusses evolving situation in Afghanista ..

28 minutes ago
 CM condoles over demise of Vawda's mother

CM condoles over demise of Vawda's mother

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.