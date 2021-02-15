PAF AIR WAR college delegation briefed about water, hydropower sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :A delegation of the PAF Air War College, Karachi on Monday was apprised that per capita water availability in Pakistan had come down from 5650 cubic meter in 1951 to an alarming level of 908 cubic meter per annum, pushing us to the stage of water-scarce country.

Briefing the visiting delegation at WAPDA House, General Manager (Hydrology and Water Management) Shahid Hameed said that Pakistan can store only 10 percent of its annual river flows against the world average of 40 percent.

Ironically, instead of increasing water storage capacity, Pakistan has lost about one-fourth storage of the dams, said a press release.

He said the live water storage capacity that used to be 16.26 million acre feet (MAF) in 1976 has reduced to 13.68 MAF, which equals to only 30 days carry over capacity.

India has carry over capacity of 170 days, Egypt 700 days and America 900 days.

The carry over water storage capacity has to be increased from 30 days to 120 days. Likewise, the ratio of low-cost hydel electricity also requires to be drastically improved.

The delegation was briefed that WAPDA has been expeditiously working on a number of projects to improve water situation in the country and add a sizeable quantum of hydel electricity to the National Grid. Mohmand Dam, Diamer Basha Dam and Dasu Hydropower Project are to name a few.

A comprehensive strategy has been devised through which various projects will be completed in a phased manner.

On completion from 2025 to 2029, Mohmand Dam, Diamer Basha Dam and Dasu Hydropower Project (Stage-I) will add gross water storage capacity of 9.3 MAF and about 7500 MW low-cost and environment friendly hydel electricity to the National Grid.

Later, PAF War College delegation head Group Captain Hashim Khan and WAPDA Secretary Fakharuz Zaman Ali Cheema exchanged souvenirs as memento to the visit.

PSO to WAPDA Chairman Brig (R) Mateen Ahmad Mirza, Central Design Office GM Shahid Mahmood and Monitoring & Surveillance GM Salman Farooqi were also present during the briefing.