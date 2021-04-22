PAF special plane carrying 0.5 mln SinoVac doses arrives Nur Khan Base

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday informed that a special plane of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) carrying 0.5 million doses consignment of SinoVac Vaccine had arrived at NurKhan Airbase here from China. In a brief statement issued by the NCOC, it was added that the consignment was procured on payment.