48 tourist destinations out of 87 closed in IIOJK

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 30th Apr, 2025) In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK, the state's puppet Government has closed 48 tourist destinations for tourists across Kashmir valley out of 87 destinations while the number of arrivals at Srinagar airport witness steep decline and raids on suspected houses continued for the second week, a report has said released to media here from across the line of control.

The destinations which have been closed are: Yousmarg, Tousimaidan, Doodpathri, Aharbal, Kousarnag, Bangus, Kariwan Diver Chandigam, Bangus Valley, Wular/Watlab, Rampora and Rajpora, Chearhar, Mundij-Hamam-Markoot Waterfall, Khampoo, Bosnia, Vijitop, Sun Temple, Verinag Garden, Sinthan Top, Margantop, Akad Park, Habba Khatoon Point, Babareshi, Ringawali, Gogaldara, Baderkote, Shrunz Waterfall, Kamanpost, Namblan Waterfall, Eco Park Khadniyar, Sangarwani, Jamia Masjid, Badamwari, Rajori Kadal Hotel Kanaaz, Aali Kadal JJ food Restaurant, IVORY Hotel, Padshapal resorts and restaurant, Cherry tree resort (Faqir Gujri), North cliff cafe and retreat by Stay Pattern, Forest hill cottage, Eco village resort (Dara), Astanmarg View Point, Astanmarg Paragliding, Mamneth and Mahadev Hills, Buddhist Monastery, Dachigam - Beyond Trout Farm / Fisheries Farm, Astanpora (especially Qayam Gah resort, Lachpatri, Hung Park and Naranag, according to the report.

The other destinations were within exceptional security cover and and another report said that some of these destinations had been closed temporarily.

In the meantime, the passenger traffic at Srinagar International Airport has witnessed a steep decline following the Pahalgam alleged attack, the report said.

The number of passengers travelling through Srinagar Airport fell noticeably over the past few days, beginning April 23, it said.

On April 23, a total of 17,653 passengers reportedly travelled through the airport across 112 flights with 6,561 arrivals and 11,092 departures.

On April 24, the airport handled 15,836 passengers on 118 flights, including 4,456 arrivals and 11,380 departures.

On April 25, with 14,041 passengers travelling on 100 scheduled flights, in addition to a few additional flights that carried minimal numbers-24 arrivals and 794 departures on four extra flights.

On April 26, Srinagar Airport witnessed 14,783 passengers travelling through 106 scheduled flights, with an additional three flights carrying 28 arriving and 351 departing passengers, the report revealed.

While flight operations have remained largely unaffected in terms of the number of flights, the load factor (passenger occupancy) has fallen, according to the report.

Srinagar Police continued searches across multiple locations in the city with the aim to dismantle freedom-mongering Kashmiris' residential infrastructure in the "capital" district, said the report.

They raided the residences of 34 suspects across Srinagar with so far house searches across the Kashmir valley crossing 1000.

