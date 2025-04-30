Pak, Kazakhstan University Heads Vow To Strengthen Collaboration
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has organised a forum for Vice Chancellors from Pakistani and Kazakh universities at National University of Technology (NUTECH), Islamabad to enhance academic cooperation and institutional linkages between the two countries.
According to official details, a delegation of 12 leading Kazakh universities is on a visit to Pakistan.
Chairman HEC Dr Mukhtar Ahmed chaired the forum attended by heads of different universities from the two sides.
He welcomed the dignitaries to Pakistan and reaffirmed HEC’s commitment to facilitating partnerships in the higher education sector.
The Chairman emphasized the importance of collaboration and urged participating universities to explore opportunities for academic and research partnerships.
He underlined the need for establishing a consortium of Pakistan-Kazakhstan universities to formalize the efforts being made to strengthen bilateral academic relations.
Mr. Tlekkali Erkegali, an expert from International Cooperation Department at Ministry of Science and Higher Education, Kazakhstan, expressed Kazakhstan’s strong interest in forging partnerships with Pakistani institutions.
He highlighted the reforms and initiatives undertaken by the Ministry to raise educational standards to international levels and promote internationalization of the country’s higher education sector.
The participating Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) from both countries, referred to as founding members of the consortium, agreed that the platform would serve to pave the way for future collaborative initiatives. Each member institution would nominate a focal person for future coordination, while HEC would provide secretariat support.
HEC Global Engagement (GE) Division led by Advisor Mr. Awais Ahmad played a key role in organizing the forum and paving the way for strengthening relations among Pakistani and Kazakh universities.
Kazakh universities displayed their academic strengths at the educational forum set up as ‘Study in Kazakhstan’, offering academic prospects for international students.
