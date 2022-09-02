Pak Army engaged in relief, rescue operation in flood hit areas of Balochistan

PDMA on Friday said that in the last 24 hours the weather remained clear in the entire province as water levels had receded and flow of water is normalizing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :PDMA on Friday said that in the last 24 hours the weather remained clear in the entire province as water levels had receded and flow of water is normalizing.

According to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), relief and rescue operations were underway by PDMA in assistance with Army / FC in respective areas of Balochsitan including Naseerabad, Jhal Magsi, Sibi, Noshki, Qilla Abdullah, Lasbella, Quetta, Mastung, Qilla Saifullah, and Kachi.

Seventeen Embedded Relief Camps are operational in Naseerabad, Dera Murad Jamali, Kalat, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Sohbatpur, Pishin and Lasbella. Details of relief activities in these camps are as under.

I n Naseerabad, 1750 individuals were provided with cooked meals. 2600 cooked food packages were delivered at Manjoshori. Heli and boats delivered ration packages to 15 families and rescued 160 individuals. Four sorties of one MI-17 delivered 38 ration packages and rescue 58 individuals at DMJ.

Despite, in Jaffarabad, 550 individuals were provided cooked meals and 40 individuals were rescued while in Jhal Magsi, 325 individuals were rescued and provided with cooked food through heli operation and in Pir Chattal, 200 rations packages were distributed among affectees.

In Sibi, three sorties of one MI-17 undertook relief and rescue efforts delivering 345 ration packages and rescuing 13 individuals besides in Nushki, 200 ration packages were distributed and cooked food was provided to 140 affectees.

Two Flood relief camps and FMCs were established by PAF at Jungle Pir-Alizai and Killi-Lajwar areas of Qilla Abdullah where 324 ration bags and 162 bags of clothing were distributed along-with treatment of 1180 patients.

In Lasbella, 145 ration packages were distributed, cooked food was given to 758 flood affectees and 145 patients were treated in established medical camp.

In district Mastung, relief items were distributed to 10 families where as cooked food was distributed among 300 families while 250 flood affectees were provided drinking water.

10ration bags were distributed in Qilla Saifullah, in Bolan, 75 ration packages were distributed through heli operation.

1400 Kgs of ration items, donated by Shahid Afridi Foundation, were distributed to flood affectees in Sohbatpur. Items donated by PARCO and Bahria Foundation were distributed in Uthal and surrounding areas. Relief items donated by Niyat Foundation have reached Uthal and will be distributed to flood affectees on 3rd September.

A tent village comprising of 40 tents was established by Al-Khidmat Foundation in Quetta where 90 cooked food packages and 30 ration packages were distributed.

Free Medical Camps were set up to provide necessary healthcare to the general public.

Telemedicine Van Medical Camp of Army / FC was set up at road side area adjacent to Killi Landhi Muhammad Zai. The setup treated a total of 270 patients where 10 lab tests were also done.

A Medical Camp at Killi-Umer Shah was established at Raham post by Army / FC where 170 patients were treated.

A total of 13 Free Medical Camps were set up by Army and FC in Usta Muhammad, DMJ, Rabi and Manjo-Shori, Gandawa, Noshki, Chankaraand Essa Goth, Mastung, Qilla Saifullah, Kech and Nokundi. A total of 3375 patients were treated in medical camps.

Road connectivity in the region has improved in the last 24 hours. Chattar and surroundings have been reconnected from DMJ at Rabi Bridge. Work is in progress by NHA at M-8 which has been partially cleared till Wangu, City Administration is undertaking repair and maintenance on road connection between Khuzdar and Jhal Magsi.

PDMA held an Inter Sectoral meeting at the office of UNHCR to discuss the response of UN agencies regarding the ongoing catastrophic situation of monsoon floods.

PDMA, NDMA, Army, FC and NGOs are making all possible efforts to provide relief to the flood affectees in the province.