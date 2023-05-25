Pak Army gave countless sacrifices for state : Base Commander

Like the rest of the country, the Martyrs' Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm in the four districts of Sargodha

Like the rest of the country, the Martyrs' Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm in the four districts of Sargodha.

The main event was held at Police Line where Base Commander Mushaf Airbase Air Commodore Sajjad Noori, Brigade Commander Brigadier Kamran Haider, Lt. Col. Saad, Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Shariq Kamal Siddiqui, Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha, Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas, Deputy Commissioner Captain (retd) Shoaib Ali were present at the ceremony. District Police Officer Sargodha Faisal Kamran, DPO Bhakkar Mohammad Naveed, other civil and military officers, Ghazis and families of martyrs participated in large numbers.

On arrival, Base Commander Sajjad Noori, Brigadier Kamran Haider, Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti and RPO Shariq Kamal Siddiqui placed flowers on the martyrs' memorial and prayed for their elevation. The police force also gave a special solute.

Speaking at the ceremony, Base Commander Air Commodore Sajjad Noori said that Pakistan Army is one of the bravest Army of the world and it is all due to with the full support and cooperation of the nation. The martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country are our real heroes.

As a nation, it is our duty to remember their sacrifices and inform our future generations about their sacrifices. He said "We are breathing in a free atmosphere due to the sacrifices of martyrs." The eternal sacrifices of the martyrs are a valuable asset for every person of the dear country and a pride for the institutions, he added. These great sons of motherland sacrificed their today for our tomorrow, he maintained.

Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddiqui expressed his love and solidarity with the families of the martyrs and said that the nation stands with the families of the martyrs. "We will not leave them alone at any stage of life and the whole nation salutes the martyrs of the country." He strongly condemned the desecration of the pictures of martyrs installed in Club Chowk Sargodha and said that a healthy society salutes the memorials of its martyrs and keeps their love in their hearts. Paying tribute to the martyrs of law enforcement agencies and police, he said that the precious blood of millions of martyrs is included in the establishment, survival and integrity of Pakistan.

He also distributed jobs letters among five children of the shuhada while gifts were distributed among the martyrs families in a the ceremony.