UrduPoint.com

Pak Army's Change Of Command Ceremony Underway At GHQ

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 29, 2022 | 11:18 AM

Pak Army's change of command ceremony underway at GHQ

The Inter-Services Public Relations says the outgoing Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will hand over the baton of command to the newly appointed Army Chief General Asim Munir.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2022) Change of command ceremony of Pakistan Army is underway at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi (Tuesday).

According to ISPR, the outgoing Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will hand over the baton of command to the newly appointed Army Chief General Asim Munir.

General Asim Munir will be the 17th Army Chief to assume the command of Pakistan Army.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Rawalpindi

Recent Stories

Saidpur Village inhabited by Muslims, Hindus, and ..

Saidpur Village inhabited by Muslims, Hindus, and Sikhs before 1947

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th November 2022

2 hours ago
 Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronal ..

Brazil join France in World Cup knockouts as Ronaldo eyes progress

11 hours ago
 Russian Military Spacecraft, Launched From Plesets ..

Russian Military Spacecraft, Launched From Plesetsk, Put Into Orbit - Defense Mi ..

11 hours ago
 Beale returns to Rangers as manager

Beale returns to Rangers as manager

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.