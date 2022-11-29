(@Abdulla99267510)

The Inter-Services Public Relations says the outgoing Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will hand over the baton of command to the newly appointed Army Chief General Asim Munir.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2022) Change of command ceremony of Pakistan Army is underway at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi (Tuesday).

General Asim Munir will be the 17th Army Chief to assume the command of Pakistan Army.