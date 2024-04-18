Pak Italian Modern Centre (PIBC) Executive Director, Dr Naveed Akhtar resigns

Bringing an end to the controversies development owing to appointment issue of a general surgeon on plastic surgeon seat, Pak Italian Modern Centre (PIBC) Executive Director, Dr Naveed Akhtar has tendered resignation from his post

PIBC Official sources told this news agency here on Thursday that Dr Akhtar sent his resignation to Secretary Specialized healthcare and Medical Education, Lahore today.

" It is with heavy heart that I'm taking this decision, but recent circumstances have rendered it necessary for well-being of myself and the institution" reads the resignation.

They informed that following the protest of some senior doctors of PIBC against the ED and AMS, Dr Ahmed Ali Malik mistreatment with them, the controversy had deepened.

They stated that the doctors had blamed that Dr Naveed Akhtar was appointed on political basis and he was using ED authority for insulting senior medics including Dr Naheed Chaudhary, Dr Bilal, Dr Waseem Rabbani and others.

A three members inquiry committee head by NMU Head of Radiology Department, Dr Abdul Sattar Anjum was formed by Nishtar Medical University VC, Dr Mehnaz Khakwani on orders of Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education South Punjab Afzal Nasir Khan, the sources said and added that the committee recommend senior registrar Dr Ahmed Ali Malik removal from the AMS post upon which he was removed.

Today, by resignation of ED, Dr Akhtar, the issue has been resolved, they opined.

