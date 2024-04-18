Pak Italian Modern Centre (PIBC) Executive Director, Dr Naveed Akhtar Resigns
Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2024 | 06:46 PM
Bringing an end to the controversies development owing to appointment issue of a general surgeon on plastic surgeon seat, Pak Italian Modern Centre (PIBC) Executive Director, Dr Naveed Akhtar has tendered resignation from his post
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Bringing an end to the controversies development owing to appointment issue of a general surgeon on plastic surgeon seat, Pak Italian Modern Centre (PIBC) Executive Director, Dr Naveed Akhtar has tendered resignation from his post.
PIBC Official sources told this news agency here on Thursday that Dr Akhtar sent his resignation to Secretary Specialized healthcare and Medical Education, Lahore today.
" It is with heavy heart that I'm taking this decision, but recent circumstances have rendered it necessary for well-being of myself and the institution" reads the resignation.
They informed that following the protest of some senior doctors of PIBC against the ED and AMS, Dr Ahmed Ali Malik mistreatment with them, the controversy had deepened.
They stated that the doctors had blamed that Dr Naveed Akhtar was appointed on political basis and he was using ED authority for insulting senior medics including Dr Naheed Chaudhary, Dr Bilal, Dr Waseem Rabbani and others.
A three members inquiry committee head by NMU Head of Radiology Department, Dr Abdul Sattar Anjum was formed by Nishtar Medical University VC, Dr Mehnaz Khakwani on orders of Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education South Punjab Afzal Nasir Khan, the sources said and added that the committee recommend senior registrar Dr Ahmed Ali Malik removal from the AMS post upon which he was removed.
Today, by resignation of ED, Dr Akhtar, the issue has been resolved, they opined.
APP/mjk
Recent Stories
DC calls for intensive anti-polio drive in ICT
Arsenal paid for 'big mistake' in Bayern defeat: Arteta
Progress of development schemes reviewed
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to holds reception in hounour of Naseer Mirza
Four govt officials killed in DI Khan firing incident
Local admin imposes section 144 in Abbottabad
Ukraine calls for energy savings amid Russian strikes
Matthews leads West Indies women to convincing victory over Pakistan in series o ..
Israel bombs Gaza as Middle East tense after Iranian attack
Turkish foreign minister to hold talks with Dutch counterpart in Netherlands
Paris says 'no grounds' for Burkina Faso to expel French diplomats
Human cases of bird flu 'an enormous concern': WHO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Progress of development schemes reviewed7 minutes ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan to holds reception in hounour of Naseer Mirza7 minutes ago
-
Four govt officials killed in DI Khan firing incident7 minutes ago
-
Local admin imposes section 144 in Abbottabad7 minutes ago
-
IHC reinstates Bushra Bibi’s plea for shifting to Adaila Jail26 minutes ago
-
Six hotels sealed, ten held over bread rates violations26 minutes ago
-
Khana Badosh writer’s café to hold literary session on Ganoo Saamtani’s book on 21 April26 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews performance of price control magistrates26 minutes ago
-
Harmful ketchup producing factory seized39 minutes ago
-
Ch Shafay visits Directorate of Consumer Protection Council39 minutes ago
-
Will personally monitor Saudi investment projects; no laxity to be tolerated: PM39 minutes ago
-
Two killed in road accident in Bahawalnagar39 minutes ago