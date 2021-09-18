Pakistan Army troops participate UN Peacekeeping Exercise "Shared Destiny-2021"

UrduPoint.com

The Pakistan Army troops have participated in the multinational UN Peacekeeping Exercise "Shared Destiny-2021" conducted at Queshan Training Base of Chinese People's Liberation Army

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Army troops have participated in the multinational UN Peacekeeping Exercise "Shared Destiny-2021" conducted at Queshan Training Base of Chinese People's Liberation Army.

The troops from Pakistan, China, Mongolia and Thailand participated in the multinational event, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release here received.

The exercise focused on training for operations executed by UN peacekeepers in different missions.

All the participants greatly appreciated the participation of Pakistani contingent, their level of expertise and Pakistan's continued large scale contribution to UN peacekeeping operations.

