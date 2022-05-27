UrduPoint.com

Pakistan As Nuclear Power Pride Of Every Citizen: NA Speaker

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2022 | 09:37 PM

Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that being a Nuclear Power State is the pride for every Pakistani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervez Ashraf has said that being a Nuclear Power State is the pride for every Pakistani.

He expressed these views on the occasion of Yom-e-Takbeer commemorated across the country every year on 28th May, said a press release.

He said that being a nuclear power state Pakistan posses a unique position among countries of Muslim Ummah.

He said that the founder of this programme was Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto whose dream of invincible Pakistan got materialized when Pakistan became Nuclear Power on 28th May 1998.

He said that this was the day when the then Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif led the nation and Pakistan became 7th Atomic Power in the country. He also applauded the unforgettable and undeniable role of late Pakistani Scientist Dr.Abdul Qadeer Khan who worked day and night to enable Pakistan to possess this power.

He said that as a nation we must strive hard to make Pakistan economically independent and developed.

