Pakistan Asks India To Ensure Safety Of Minorities Particularly Muslims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2023 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Pakistan on Wednesday urged the Indian government to ensure the safety, security, and protection of minorities, particularly Muslims and their places of worship.

The Foreign Office in a statement issued on the 31st anniversary of the demolition of the historic Babri Mosque said the day was a sad reminder where a mob of Hindu zealots demolished the centuries-old mosque in Ayodhya in full view of Indian law enforcement authorities.

“It is lamentable that India’s superior judiciary not only acquitted the criminals responsible for this hateful act but also allowed the construction of a temple on the site of the demolished Mosque,” the FO statement said.

The Foreign Office said the temple was expected to be inaugurated in January 2024 – months before the next general elections in India.

It said the anti-Muslim frenzy that caused the Babri Mosque’s destruction remains unabated.

A few weeks ago, the Chief Minister of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh publicly cited the Mosque’s demolition as a template to reclaim parts of Pakistan.

The statement added that elements belonging to the ruling dispensation in India continue to incite hysteria and hatred against Muslims.

“Today, Hindu supremacist groups are demanding conversion of many other mosques into temples, including the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi and Shahi Eidgah Mosque in Mathura,” it said.

The FO said several mosques and shrines had already been demolished under the garb of different administrative measures or judicial processes. Muslim holy sites also remain a target of attacks by the mobs of extremists, it added.

“The international community must take cognizance of the growing Islamophobia, hate speech, and hate crimes in India,” it said.

