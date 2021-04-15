UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Bans Movement Tehreek-e-Labbaik Amid Violent Protests - Interior Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 02:50 PM

Pakistan Bans Movement Tehreek-e-Labbaik Amid Violent Protests - Interior Minister

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Pakistan has taken steps to ban Islamic movement Tehreek-e-Labbaik in compliance with the law on combating terrorism amid violent protests that escalated after the leader's arrest, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, the interior minister, said.

The decision follows multiple protests of the movement's supporters, who have been blocking cities' streets and clashing with security forces since Monday, after their leader Saad Hussain Rizvi's arrest. It is reported that seven people, including two policemen, were killed with more than 300 other police officers injured during the protests.

"The Federal government decided to ban Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan in compliance with Anti-Terrorism Act," the minister said on Wednesday as broadcast by Pakistani Geo tv channel.

He mentioned that the government of Punjab province, severely hit by protests, suggested banning the organization. 

Islamabad arrested Rizvi on Monday for calling on the government to expel France's ambassador to Pakistan over Charlie Hebdo's publications of caricatures on Prophet Muhammed last year.  As some other Islamic organizations, Tehreek-e-Labbaik,  known for its demonstrations against blasphemy, denounced French President Emmanuel Macron who defended the caricatures, calling them a manifestation of freedom of expression.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Geo TV Police Punjab Interior Minister Blasphemy France Government

Recent Stories

Celebrate the Blessings of the Holy Month with Hua ..

40 seconds ago

Emirates Islamic Bank donates AED5 million to &#03 ..

10 minutes ago

Korean embroidery virtual exhibition begins as par ..

25 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhary calls TLP as extremist outfit

29 minutes ago

Over 1000 dead chickens recovered, one arrested

24 minutes ago

President summons NA session on April 16

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.