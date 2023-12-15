Open Menu

Pakistan Condemns Terrorist Attack At Rask Police HQ Iran

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack at Rask Police HQ Iran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack at Rask Police headquarter in southeast of Iran, leading to martyrdom of 11 Iranian officials.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences and stand in full solidarity with government and people of Iran," Ambassador of Pakistan to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu said on X, formerly Twitter.

