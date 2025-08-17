Pakistan crushed Indian arrogance in four hours: PA speaker

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Khan has said that Pakistan crushed Indian arrogance within just four hours, and the world has acknowledged Pakistan’s superiority over India.

He was addressing a seminar titled 'Global Impacts of Pakistan’s Military and Diplomatic Victories over India', organised by the Waris Mir Foundation at Aiwan-e-Iqbal on Sunday.

Malik Ahmed Khan said the entire world is aware that Pakistan has been the biggest victim of Indian state-sponsored terrorism. He remarked that Indian rulers are obsessed with regional supremacy, but their desire has never been fulfilled. “I am not a supporter of wars, because I am not a brave man,” he said, adding that India’s political leadership had forgotten the horrors of war. He stressed the need for dialogue and peace in the region, even with “war-mad rulers” in India.

Referring to the Pahalgam incident, the speaker questioned who was behind the act of terrorism, while pointing out that Pakistan has concrete evidence of Indian involvement in terrorism over the last two decades. “From Kulbhushan Jadhav to RAW agents arrested in Jhelum, and Indian-backed terrorism in Balochistan, the world knows who is responsible,” he said.

Pakistan, he added, had always given India a befitting reply.

He praised the Waris Mir Foundation as a progressive platform for dialogue and paid tribute to Pakistan’s armed forces. “Field Marshal Hafiz Asim Munir struck enemy targets with precision and stood like a wall of steel against Indian aggression,” he said, warning that any attempt to deprive Pakistan of its water rights would be foiled at all costs.

The speaker further said that after Indian aggression, Pakistan’s friendly countries extended full support to its stance.

On the occasion, PPP leader Faisal Mir, addressing the seminar, said no power in the world can defeat a country whose prime minister and supreme commander (President Asif Ali Zardari) are fearless.

Renowned journalist Shahnawaz Rana presented a paper on the late Waris Mir, while souvenirs were presented by the Foundation to Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani, Federal Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, and Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmed Khan.

Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza and Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi also spoke on the occasion.