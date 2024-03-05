Open Menu

Pakistan Customs Seize Gold Ornaments Worth Millions At Karachi Airport

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2024 | 04:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Customs authorities have made a significant recovery at the Karachi airport, intercepting a passenger who arrived from Dubai with a haul of gold ornaments.

According to a spokesman for Customs, the Customs staff stationed at the arrival lounge of Jinnah International Airport, intercepted a passenger over suspicion. Upon questioning, the said passenger denied carrying any prohibited items.

Unsatisfied, Customs officials proceeded to conduct a thorough search of the passenger's luggage.

Their efforts were rewarded when they uncovered a stash of gold ornaments weighing 49 tola. Despite persistent inquiries, the passenger failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for the presence of the ornaments.

Subsequently, the Customs staff confiscated the gold ornaments, valued at 11.047 million rupees. The authorities have indicated that further actions will be taken under the Customs Act to address the matter.

