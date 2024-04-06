Open Menu

Pakistan Denounces Indian Minister’s Provocative Remarks; Says It Stands Resolute To Safeguard Its Sovereignty

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2024 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Pakistan on Saturday denounced the provocative remarks made by the Indian Defence Minister during a recent televised interview, in response to a media revelation regarding India's clandestine operations within Pakistan.

“Pakistan stands resolute in its intent and ability to safeguard its sovereignty against any act of aggression, as demonstrated by its robust response to India's reckless incursion in February 2019, which laid bare India's hollow claims of military superiority,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press statement.

On January 25, 2024, Pakistan provided irrefutable evidence, elucidating India's campaign of extrajudicial and transnational assassinations on Pakistani soil. India's assertion of its preparedness to extra-judicially execute more civilians, arbitrarily pronounced as "terrorists", inside Pakistan constituted a clear admission of culpability.

“It is imperative for the international community to hold India accountable for its heinous and illegal actions,” it asserted.

India's ruling dispensation habitually resorted to hateful rhetoric to fuel hyper-nationalistic sentiments, unapologetically exploiting such discourse for electoral gains.

“Such myopic and irresponsible behaviour not only undermines regional peace but also impedes the prospects of constructive engagement in the long term,” it added.

The foreign office further said that Pakistan had always demonstrated its commitment to peace in the region. However, its desire for peace should not be misconstrued.

“History attests to Pakistan's firm resolve and ability to protect and defend itself,” it was reiterated.

More Stories From Pakistan