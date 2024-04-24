Open Menu

'Pakistan Earns 160m Dollars By Exporting Kinnow'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024 | 02:10 PM

'Pakistan earns 160m dollars by exporting Kinnow'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The Pakistani business community has earned 160 million Dollars by exporting 321,490 ton Kinnow

across the world during season 2024.

These views were expressed by former president of the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry

and Senior Vice Chairman Fruit and Vegetables Pakistan Shoaib Ahmed Basra while talking to the

media here on Tuesday.

Basra said the bussiness community faced some losses due to weather conditions

and changes, adding that the country had exported 158,355 ton Kinnow through Sea-Port

and 163,135 by roads to different countries.

He said that the Ministry of Commerce had set a target to export 400,000 ton Kinnow during

the season of 2024 but weather conditions restricted its target.

