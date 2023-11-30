Pakistan envoy to Belgium conducts E-Kachehri

Ambassador of Pakistan to European Union, Belgium & Luxembourg Amna Baloch conducted an e-Kachehri to share views on various issues with the Pakistani community

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Ambassador of Pakistan to European Union, Belgium & Luxembourg Amna Baloch conducted an e-Kachehri to share views on various issues with the Pakistani community.

During the event, members of the Pakistani community residing in Belgium and Luxembourg had an opportunity to ask questions and share their views on various issues.

The ambassador also apprised fellow Pakistanis of various mechanisms of service delivery and other initiatives taken by the Embassy about strengthening bilateral ties and supporting Pakistani community.

Ambassador assured that she would continue her engagement with the community for addressing their issues and encouraged them to actively participate in E-Kachehri. The community members lauded Embassy's outreach efforts.