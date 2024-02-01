Open Menu

Pakistan Envoys Explore Avenues Of Cooperation With Australian, Mexcian Varsities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2024 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The envoys of Pakistan in Australia and Mexico held separate interactions with the senior office holders of renowned universities of the two countries and explored possibilities of cooperation in education and food security.

Pakistan's High Commissioner in Australia Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri had a "productive" meeting with Professor Steve Rogers of PVC Darwin University and Project Manager of Northern Australia Food Technology Innovation Dr Warren Hunt.

In the meeting, they discussed possibilities for collaboration in food preservation technologies and food security between Pakistan and the Northern Territory.

Similarly, Ambassador of Pakistan in Mexico Shozab Abbas met with the Director General of Geology Institute of UNAM, Mexico Ricardo Barragan.

In the meeting, the envoy briefed about the potential of Pakistani universities and proposed to enhance educational cooperation between Pakistan and Mexico.

