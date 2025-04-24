Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border and airspace

(@Abdulla99267510)

Pakistan suspends all visas issued to Indian citizens under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme except for Sikh pilgrims, directs Indian citizens to leave Pakistan within 48 hours

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2025) In a crucial meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), Pakistan’s civil and military leadership has decided to suspend all forms of trade with India, shut down the Wagah border crossing, and close its airspace to Indian aircraft. It was also declared that any attempt to block water flow would be considered an act of war.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the NSC meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The statement noted that the meeting thoroughly reviewed the national security situation and regional peace and stability, particularly in light of the April 22, 2025, attack in the Pahalgam area of Anantnag district in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The committee expressed deep sorrow and concern over the killing of foreign tourists and termed India’s unilateral actions on April 23 as politically motivated, irresponsible, and lacking any legal justification.

Committee emphasizes following key points:

Kashmir is a disputed issue recognized under multiple United Nations resolutions. Pakistan will continue to support the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination.

India’s state oppression, efforts to alter state sovereignty, and attempts at political and demographic changes provoke natural resistance among the Kashmiri people, leading to cycles of violence.

There has been a surge in systematic state oppression against minorities in India, especially Muslims. The forced implementation of the Waqf Act is the latest example of this.

Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and is recognized as a frontline state that has suffered immense human and economic losses in the fight against terrorism.

Pakistan rejected India’s attempt to link the Pahalgam attack to Pakistan as frivolous, illogical, and baseless.

The committee expressed regret over the veiled threats made in India’s April 23 statement and urged the international community to take notice of India’s state-sponsored cross-border killings and blatant violations of international law.

Key decisions made by committee:

Pakistan strongly rejects India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and warns that any obstruction of water flow will be considered a “declaration of war,” which will be met with a comprehensive response at all levels.

In view of India’s irresponsible behavior, Pakistan reserves the right to suspend all bilateral agreements, including the Simla Agreement, until India ceases terrorism, cross-border killings and violations of UN resolutions.

The Wagah Border is being closed immediately. Until April 30, 2025, only individuals with valid visas will be allowed to use this route for return.

All visas issued to Indian citizens under the SAARC visa Exemption Scheme are revoked, except for Sikh pilgrims. Other Indian citizens are instructed to leave Pakistan within 48 hours.

Indian military, naval, and air advisers posted in the Indian High Commission have been declared “persona non grata” and directed to leave Pakistan by April 30, 2025.

The staff strength of the Indian High Commission has been capped at 30 individuals.

Pakistan’s airspace is being closed with immediate effect to all Indian-owned or Indian-operated airlines.

All types of trade with India, including via third countries, are suspended with immediate effect.

The committee emphasized that Pakistan and its armed forces are fully capable of defending the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and will respond effectively and decisively to any aggression, as demonstrated in February 2019.