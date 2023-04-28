Pakistan hands over chairmanship of OIC Group in New York to Mauritania

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ):Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN, Munir Akram, handed over the chairmanship of the OIC Group in New York to his Mauritanian counterpart, Sidi Mohamed Laghdaf, at a simple ceremony on Thursday.

In brief remarks, Ambassador Munir congratulated Mauritania on the very successful 49th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers held in Nouakchott, Mauritania, in March 2023.

He expressed his gratitude to all OIC member states and the Permanent Observer Mission of the OIC to the United Nations in New York for their invaluable support to Pakistan in discharging its responsibility as Chair of OIC Group during the year 2022.

During the past year, the Group continued to pursue the cause of Palestine in the defence of Holy Al-Aqsa.

The OIC also observed the Day to Combat Islamophobia and urged the initiation of an Action Plan to halt Islamophobia.

The Group promoted the just cause of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for self-determination and freedom.