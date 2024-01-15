Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2024 | 08:59 PM

Pakistan, Kyrgyz agree to strengthen health ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) A bilateral meeting was held between the caretaker Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan and the Health Minister of Kyrgyz Republic Alymkadyr Beishenaliev on the sidelines of the Global Health Security Summit.

Dr. Nadeem Jan welcomed the Kyrgyz dignitary and expressed gratitude on behalf of the Government of Pakistan for the participation of the Kyrgyz delegation in the Global forum hosted by Pakistan.

The Kyrgyz Minister appreciated the initiative of Pakistan’s Health Minister in organizing the first-ever Global Health Security Summit.

He appreciated the befitting arrangements made by Pakistan for the summit which he termed as unparalleled and the hospitality of the host during his stay in Pakistan.

Both sides discussed at length the potential to further strengthen cooperation in the health sector.

The Kyrgyz Minister said Pakistan has a good experience in the pharma sector and Kyrgyz Republic can benefit from it.

Both sides discussed bolstering cooperation in the field of medical education.

The Kyrgyz side shared that currently, 12,000 Pakistani students are studying in different universities of Kyrgyz Public.

It was agreed to develop an MoU in the field of medical education which will be shared with PMDC for review.

