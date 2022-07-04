UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Looks Forward To Engage With US At All Levels: PM

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 04, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Pakistan looks forward to engage with US at all levels: PM

PM Shehbaz has extended heartiest felicitations to the people and government of the United States on their Independence Day.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 4th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan looks forward to engage with the US administration at all levels to promote bilateral relations including trade and investment.

Taking to Twitter, PM Shehbaz extended heartiest felicitations to the people and government of the United States on their Independence Day.

The Tweet comes days after US Ambassador Donald Blome called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Both sides discussed important matters during their meeting in Islamabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Twitter Independence United States All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th July 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

1 day ago
 Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and ..

Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and Tsitsipas clash

1 day ago
 Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hards ..

Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hardships: Qamar Zaman Kaira

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.