Pakistan looks forward to engage with US at all levels: PM

(@Abdulla99267510)

PM Shehbaz has extended heartiest felicitations to the people and government of the United States on their Independence Day.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 4th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan looks forward to engage with the US administration at all levels to promote bilateral relations including trade and investment.

Taking to Twitter, PM Shehbaz extended heartiest felicitations to the people and government of the United States on their Independence Day.

The Tweet comes days after US Ambassador Donald Blome called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Both sides discussed important matters during their meeting in Islamabad.