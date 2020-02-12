Pakistan Navy’s Dynamic Maritime Exercise Seaspark-2020 Commences At Karachi

Opening Ceremony of Pakistan Navy’s major maritime exercise SEASPARK-20 was held at Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020) Opening Ceremony of Pakistan Navy’s major maritime exercise SEASPARK-20 was held at Karachi. The biennial exercise is steered to assess war preparedness & validate operational plans of Pakistan Navy in cognizance to emerging regional and global challenges.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi graced the occasion as Chief Guest. In the opening remarks, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) presented the overview of the exercise followed by presentation of operational plans by the force Commanders. He affirmed that Pakistan Navy remains combat ready and fully committed to protect national maritime interests during peace and war times.

He further emphasized that exercise SEASPARK-20 will provide impetus to Pakistan’s resolve of maintaining peace and stability by promoting safe and sustainable maritime environment in the region. The exercise SEASPARK-20 will be conducted in Arabian Sea along Pakistan Coast from Jiwani to Sir Creek. All naval platforms/ assets of Pakistan Navy, Special Forces & Pak Marines detachments along other elements of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Pak Army and Pakistan Air Force will participate in the exercise. The officials from Ministries of Defense, Foreign Affairs, Energy, Interior and Finance are also part of the exercise.