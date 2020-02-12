UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Navy’s Dynamic Maritime Exercise Seaspark-2020 Commences At Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 05:42 PM

Pakistan Navy’s Dynamic Maritime Exercise Seaspark-2020 Commences At Karachi

Opening Ceremony of Pakistan Navy’s major maritime exercise SEASPARK-20 was held at Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020) Opening Ceremony of Pakistan Navy’s major maritime exercise SEASPARK-20 was held at Karachi. The biennial exercise is steered to assess war preparedness & validate operational plans of Pakistan Navy in cognizance to emerging regional and global challenges.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi graced the occasion as Chief Guest. In the opening remarks, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) presented the overview of the exercise followed by presentation of operational plans by the force Commanders. He affirmed that Pakistan Navy remains combat ready and fully committed to protect national maritime interests during peace and war times.

He further emphasized that exercise SEASPARK-20 will provide impetus to Pakistan’s resolve of maintaining peace and stability by promoting safe and sustainable maritime environment in the region. The exercise SEASPARK-20 will be conducted in Arabian Sea along Pakistan Coast from Jiwani to Sir Creek. All naval platforms/ assets of Pakistan Navy, Special Forces & Pak Marines detachments along other elements of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), Pak Army and Pakistan Air Force will participate in the exercise. The officials from Ministries of Defense, Foreign Affairs, Energy, Interior and Finance are also part of the exercise.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Army Pakistan Navy Sir Creek All From

Recent Stories

Shehzad Roy challenges corporal punishment before ..

1 minute ago

Sanam Marvi’s husband refuses allegations of dom ..

8 minutes ago

OPEC Complies With New Conditions in OPEC+ Deal by ..

16 minutes ago

Hashish, opium recovered, two arrested in Peshawa ..

12 minutes ago

Road Safety seminar by National Highways and Motor ..

12 minutes ago

Railway staff to wear masks, gloves to avoid virus ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.